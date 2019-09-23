Top events of the day: PM Modi's UN summit address, Brexit talks and more

1. PM Modi to address UN Climate Action Summit today

Prime Minister will address the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York today, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said. The summit has been organised to meet the urgent need to address climate change and achieve the goals set in the Paris Agreement. Read more..

2. SC to extend hearing time on by an hour daily from today

The Supreme Court Friday said it would sit for an extra hour next Monday to hear the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case. The apex court has set October 18 as deadline for completion of all arguments in the protracted land title dispute, a move that has raised the possibility of a verdict in the politically sensitive case in the middle of November. Read more...

3. Donald Trump to meet Pakistan PM Imran Khan

A day after sharing the stage with PM Modi at Mega 'Howdy Modi' event, Donald Trump will meet Pakistan PM Imran Khan in New York today on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. Read more..

4. EU's Tusk, PM Johnson to hold today in New York

EU Council President Donald Tusk and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold on Monday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. The talks take place as both sides are at pains to make progress in tense divorce. Read more...

5. Bypolls for vacant seats in four assembly states to be held on Sept 23

By-elections for four assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh will be held today. Adequate numbers of EVMs and WPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly. Read more...