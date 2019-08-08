Top events of the day: PM to address nation, IMA strike, Ind vs WI and more

PM likely to address nation on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on Thursday. He might explain the government's decisions on abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir and splitting the state into two union territories.





IMA calls for nationwide withdrawal of services

The emergency action committee has called for a nationwide withdrawal of services on Thursday, stating that its stand against the deleterious clauses of the Medical Bill (NMC) will continue till the medical education and the health of the nation are out of harm's way.

KIA to launch its first 'Made in India' car

Korean auto major will launch its first 'Made in India' car on August 8, according to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers Office.

"Kia is preparing to launch its car on August 8 and has invited Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the event," the CMO said in a release on Saturday night.

Page Industries, to announce Q1 results

As many as 175 companies, including Page Industries and Ultratech Cement, are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings on Thursday.



India Vs West Indies ODI series

India cricket team would look to continue their dominance over West Indies cricket team in the first of a three-match ODI series that starts today at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. India have already beaten West Indies 3-0 in T20s.