Top events of the day: Rahul's Amethi visit, DHFL lenders meeting & more

DHFL lenders to meet on July 10 to illustrate a loan restructuring plan

The consortium of lenders to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) is set to meet on July 10 to discuss a restructuring proposal. According to sources, the large lenders, including State Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Bank of Baroda, are keen on continuing support to the NBFC and provide it with further working capital. While there have been some discussions among banks on the conversion of DHFL’s debt to equity, sources said a final call is yet to be taken.

The second India-Russia Strategic Economic Dialogue (IRSED), which is going to be held here on July 10 here, shall focus on six core areas covering finance, transport, agriculture, small and medium business, digital technologies, and tourism and connectivity.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi on July 10

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Amethi on July 10, his first visit after losing the parliamentary constituency to Union minister Smriti Irani in the recently-held general election. He will be attending a party workers meeting there, sources said Monday.

In a historic poll battle, Irani defeated Gandhi in his bastion by more than 52,000 votes. Gandhi had represented Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999.

ICC CWC 2019: India vs NZ- Rains stops play in first semfinal, play to resume on Wednesday

Rain stopped play in the first semifinal between India and New Zealand at the Old Trafford on Tuesday with the Kiwi scoreboard reading 211/5 after 46.1 overs. New Zealand will resume their innings on Wednesday on the same score with 23 balls of their innings still remaining. Ross Taylor was unbeaten on 67 off 85 balls when the umpires decided the players needed to head back to the pavilion.

A tied match will use a super over to determine the winner. If the semifinal doesn't reach a result even after the scheduled day and the reserve day, the higher placed team from the league stage will progress to the final, which in this case will be India.

Cabinet likely to consider transgender bill Wednesday

The Union Cabinet is likely to consider Wednesday a bill which seeks to define transgenders and prohibit discrimination against them.

Passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, which aims at empowering the community by defining and protecting their rights, is one of the priorities of the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry in the first 100 days agenda of the second term of the Narendra Modi government, an official source said.

IAEA to hold emergency meeting on Iran on Wednesday

The UN's nuclear watchdog said Friday it will hold an emergency meeting on Iran's nuclear programme next week, days after Iran breached one of the limits in a 2015 deal with world powers.