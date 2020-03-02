Top events of the day: RBI guv to meet bank CEOs, Article 370, and more

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das to meet bank CEOs today



Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet chief executives of commercial banks on Monday to take stock of monetary transmission. Read More



The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday its order on whether a batch of pleas, challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision of August 5 last year to abrogate provisions of Article 370, would be referred to a larger, seven-judge bench. Read More

was preparing on Sunday for unprecedented repeat parliamentary elections today, for the third time in less than a year. Almost 6.5 million eligible voters could cast their ballots in 10,631 ballot boxes across the nation, according to the Central Elections Committee's figures.

Special arrangements will be made for hundreds of Israelis who are under mandatory self-quarantine for fear they might have been infected with COVID-19, Xinhua reported. The quarantined voters could cast their votes wearing disposable masks and gloves in ballots that will be placed in tents.