Top events of the day: RBI guv to meet bank CEOs, Article 370, and more

One year of Guv Shaktikanta Das at RBI: Keep calm and do what's needed
RBI won't let any cooperative bank collapse, banking sector stable: Das
First year of Das: Floccinaucinihilipilification or Panglossian?
FSDC sub-committee discusses developing stressed assets markets
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das to meet bank CEOs today
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet chief executives of commercial banks on Monday to take stock of monetary transmission. Read More
SC to pass order on referring Article 370 case to larger bench
The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday its order on whether a batch of pleas, challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision of August 5 last year to abrogate provisions of Article 370, would be referred to a larger, seven-judge bench. Read More
Israel heads for unprecedented repeat elections
Mamata to launch new mass outreach programme
Nirbhaya case: SC to consider curative plea of fourth death row convict Pawan Gupta
The Supreme Court will on Monday consider 'in chamber' the curative plea of one of the four death row convicts, Pawan Kumar Gupta, in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, a day before their scheduled hanging. Read More
