Govt working with Iran to bring home stranded Indians: Jaishankar
Top events of the day: RBI guv to meet bank CEOs, Article 370, and more

Israel was preparing on Sunday for unprecedented repeat parliamentary elections on Monday, for the third time in less than a year

Senior public sector bank executives said usually, bank chiefs meet the RBI brass immediately after the monetary policy review.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das to meet bank CEOs today

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet chief executives of commercial banks on Monday to take stock of monetary transmission. Read More


SC to pass order on referring Article 370 case to larger bench

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday its order on whether a batch of pleas, challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision of August 5 last year to abrogate provisions of Article 370, would be referred to a larger, seven-judge bench. Read More

Israel heads for unprecedented repeat elections

Israel was preparing on Sunday for unprecedented repeat parliamentary elections today, for the third time in less than a year. Almost 6.5 million eligible voters could cast their ballots in 10,631 ballot boxes across the nation, according to the Central Elections Committee's figures.

Special arrangements will be made for hundreds of Israelis who are under mandatory self-quarantine for fear they might have been infected with COVID-19, Xinhua reported. The quarantined voters could cast their votes wearing disposable masks and gloves in ballots that will be placed in tents.

Mamata to launch new mass outreach programme

With an eye on the upcoming municipal polls in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to launch a new mass outreach programme on Monday. Read More

Nirbhaya case: SC to consider curative plea of fourth death row convict Pawan Gupta

The Supreme Court will on Monday consider 'in chamber' the curative plea of one of the four death row convicts, Pawan Kumar Gupta, in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, a day before their scheduled hanging. Read More

First Published: Mon, March 02 2020. 07:46 IST

