Top events of the day: SC to head pleas on AGR, NIrbhaya case, and more

The will on Friday hear fresh pleas of telecom firms, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices, seeking a new schedule of payment of statutory dues to the tune of Rs 1.47 trillion to the Department of Telecommunications.



A memorial to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on Friday, a top official said. The Thursday reserved order for Friday on Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convict Vinay Sharma's plea challenging rejection of his mercy petition by the President alleging that it was done in a "mala fide" manner.Ending a wait of 36 years, Kolkata got its second metro line on Thursday, as Railways Minister Piyush Goyal flagged off the first phase of the East-West Metro corridor connecting the city's tech hub of Salt Lake Sector V to the soccer venue Yuva Bharati Krirangan. In 1984, the country's first underground railway service - that runs from the city's north to the south - was inaugurated here by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

After missing several deadlines, the much-awaited East West Metro Railway - a part of which when fully commissioned would constitute India's first under-river train line - would begin commercial operation on Friday over a truncated 4.88 kilometer stretch linking six overground stations - Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical and Salt Lake Stadium stations.