Top events of the day: Triple talaq bill, US-China trade talks, and more

Rajya Sabha to take up triple talaq bill for consideration today

The government has listed the contentious triple talaq bill for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote amidst a walkout by Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK and others. The bill was passed by the 16th Lok Sabha but could not pass the Rajya Sabha hurdle.

The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House.

The bill, which criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in this first session after it took oath of office for a second term in May.

China-US trade talks to restart today after G20 tariff truce

US and Chinese negotiators meet in Shanghai today to resurrect trade talks between the world's two biggest economies, with both sides downplaying expectations there will be an imminent deal.

The negotiations in China's financial hub will be the first face-to-face discussions since negotiations collapsed in May, when US President Donald Trump accused China of reneging on its commitments.





Tech Mahindra Q1 results to be declared today

Tech Mahindra, the Pune-headquartered IT services firm, is likely to report a weak set of numbers for June quarter of the financial year 2019-20 (1QFY20) when it declares its financial results today. In line with industry peers, the company is expected to see a dip in operating margin, owing to rupee appreciation, wage hikes, visa fees and Comviva seasonality.

Axis bank Q1 results to be declared today

Improved loan growth and increased net interest income (NII) could aid private lender Axis Bank to report an over 150 per cent rise in the net profit for April-June quarter for the fiscal year 2019-20 (Q1FY20). The bank, which reported a PAT of Rs 701.1 crore in the same quarter last year, is scheduled to report this year's quarterly result on Tuesday, July 30.



Hero MotoCorp Q1 results to be declared today

Hero Motocorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker, will announce its June quarter results today and analysts expect it to report a decline in revenue as well as profit due to falling volumes amid a sector-wide slowdown.

The company's volumes saw a 12.5 per cent dip in the June quarter on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to 18.4 lakh units. Scooter volumes slumped 37 per cent to 1.2 lakh units while motorcycle volumes declined around 10 per cent YoY to 17.2 lakh units during the quarter.