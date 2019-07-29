Top events of the day: Yediyurappa floor test, DLF Q1 results, and more

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to hold floor test today

Karnataka's new Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday said he would hold a floor test to prove his majority in the state Assembly on Monday.

"At the cabinet meeting held soon after I took oath as Chief Minister, I decided to go for floor test in the Assembly on Monday at 10 a.m., to prove majority," the 75-year-old Yediyurappa said at a press conference in the state secretariat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who was sworn-in alone in his fourth term, also said he would table the finance bill after the trust vote to ensure the state budget for this fiscal (2019-20) is passed by the Assembly.



UP mega industrial projects: PM to attend ground breaking ceremony today

The Uttar Pradesh government will hold the ground-breaking ceremony to launch of various industrial projects worth Rs 600 billion here on July 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ground breaking ceremony to launch mega projects worth Rs 600 billion at Indira Gandhi Prathisthan in the state capital, UP minister for industries Satish Mahana said.

Around 80 leading industrialists, including big groups such as Reliance, Mahindra and Adani, are expected to attend the event, Mahana said.

Heavy showers likely in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha today

The IMD has forecast "extremely heavy" rainfall in Maharashtra, Odisha and parts of north Gujarat on Monday. The department has also issued warning for fishermen in Gujarat and advised them against venturing into the sea in north, west central and southwest parts of the state till August 1 due to gusty winds.

Though the low pressure over north Odisha and adjoining Jharkhand has become less marked, a cyclonic circulation in the northwest of Bay of Bengal is created, the Met department said.

Kathua case: Trial against juvenile to commence today

The trial against a juvenile accused in the horrific rape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl at Kathua last year will begin on Monday as the Jammu and Kashmir High Court refused to entertain a plea for an early hearing of a petition challenging his status as a minor, officials said.

The trial will now begin before the Juvenile Justice Board at Kathua in the Jammu region.

DLF June quarter results

DLF, country's largest company in real-estate sector, will report its June quarter earnings on Monday.

Other than that, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Kansai Nerolac Paints are among the 71 companies scheduled to declare their June quarter results today.