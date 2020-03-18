Top events of the day: YES Bank to resume services, Covid-19, and more

-
Customers can access all banking services from Wednesday evening: YES Bank
YES Bank customers will be able to access full banking services from Wednesday evening, as the moratorium will be lifted earlier. Read More.
SC to hear plea of former MP CM Chouhan seeking immediate floor test
COVID-19: Neeraj Chopra recalled from Turkey, to arrive on Wednesday
Training camps of javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh in Turkey and South Africa respectively have been cancelled and they are in the process of returning back to India. Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla told IANS that the federation has decided to bring the two contingents back in the wake of the rising concern over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. While those coming from Turkey are expected to arrive early morning on Wednesday, the contingent from South Africa is scheduled to reach on Saturday morning.
