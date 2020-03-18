JUST IN
Coronavirus outbreak: Kerala govt deploys robots to spread awareness
Business Standard

Top events of the day: YES Bank to resume services, Covid-19, and more

Training camps of javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh in Turkey and South Africa, respectively, have been cancelled and they are in the process of returning to India

BS Web Team 

Customers can access all banking services from Wednesday evening: YES Bank

YES Bank customers will be able to access full banking services from Wednesday evening, as the moratorium will be lifted earlier. Read More.

SC to hear plea of former MP CM Chouhan seeking immediate floor test


SC will on Wednesday hear the plea of former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking an immediate floor test in assembly.
SC allows 16 rebel Madhya Pradesh Cong MLAs to file plea seeking to implead themselves as parties in ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's case.

COVID-19: Neeraj Chopra recalled from Turkey, to arrive on Wednesday

Training camps of javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh in Turkey and South Africa respectively have been cancelled and they are in the process of returning back to India. Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla told IANS that the federation has decided to bring the two contingents back in the wake of the rising concern over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. While those coming from Turkey are expected to arrive early morning on Wednesday, the contingent from South Africa is scheduled to reach on Saturday morning.
First Published: Wed, March 18 2020. 06:24 IST

