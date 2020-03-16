Customers can access all banking services from Wednesday evening: Yes Bank

customers will be able to access full banking services from Wednesday evening, as the moratorium will be lifted earlier.

The RBI had on March 5 put a moratorium on restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000 per depositor till April 3. However, the government in a notification on Saturday said the moratorium will be lifted by 18:00 hrs on March 18.

"We will resume full banking services from Wed, Mar 18, 2020, 18:00 hrs. Visit any of our 1,132 branches from Mar 19, 2020, post commencement of banking hrs to experience our suite of services," said in a tweet. "You will also be able to access all our digital services & platforms @RBI @FinMinIndia," it said.

The government on Saturday notified the reconstruction plan for cash-strapped Yes Bank and said the moratorium will be lifted by 18:00 hrs on March 18, much earlier than the earlier date of April 3.

"The order of moratorium on the reconstructed bank issued by the government...shall cease to have effect on the third working day at 18:00 hours from the date of commencement of this scheme," the notification said.

The lender has posted a net loss of Rs 18,654 crore for third quarter ended December 31 due to huge provisioning for bad loans. It had posted a profit of Rs 1,001.8 crore during December quarter of 2018-19.

"You will be able to use your YES BANK cards and accounts across wallets like Paytm, Amazon Pay and Freecharge among others from March 18, 2020, 18:00 hours," the bank said in an FAQ on its website.

Besides, the customers have been allowed for inward RTGS/NEFT/IMPS based transaction services to pay for their Yes Bank credit card bills and loan EMIs from any bank accounts including Yes Bank accounts.

"Outward NEFT/IMPS/RTGS will resume from March 18, 2020, 18:00 hours. The limits for transactions across digital channels will continue to remain what they were prior to the imposition of the moratorium. However, from March 19, 2020 post commencement of banking hours, transactions at branches will not have any limits," it said.

Among others, customers will be able to pay towards their utility bills and use the UPI platform, Google Pay and PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay, Freecharge.

"You can withdraw your Yes Bank FDs (fixed deposits) and RDs (recurring deposits) after the moratorium is revoked from March 18, 2020, 18:00 hours. Standard charges will apply on the same. You will be also able to access all services available through digital channel/platforms (Net Banking/ Mobile Banking etc)," it added.

Customers can also initiate "stop a payment" service, Yes Bank said.

The other service that remains inactive now is cheque clearing because clearing activities are suspended as per the directive. Customers who use forex card can also not use such services.

"Your cheques already issued will not be honoured till the clearing activities are restarted or further directive from regulator," it added.