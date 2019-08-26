Top events of today: RBI board meet, Chidambaram's plea, PAC meet, and more

SC to hear Chidambaram's plea

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday former Union finance minister P Chidambaram's pleas challenging the Delhi High Court's order which denied him anticipatory bail in the INX Media money-laundering and corruption cases. A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi is also scheduled to hear a fresh plea of Chidambaram in which he has challenged the arrest warrant issued against him and the trial court's order remanding him to CBI custody till Monday in the INX Media corruption case. Read More

PAC Meet

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of 17th Lok Sabha will meet for the first time at Parliament Annexe here on Monday. Consideration of memorandum number 1 regarding the selection of subjects for examination during the year 2019-20 will be the agenda of the meeting, Lok Sabha website shows. The PAC has 22 members and is headed by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Read More

RBI Board Meeting

The RBI board meeting on Monday to finalise its annual accounts, is also likely to take up the Bimal Jalan committee's recommendations on Economic Capital Framework (ECF) along with the dividend payment to the government, sources said. The committee had submitted its report to the RBI Governor on Friday. The report, which recommends transfer of surplus reserves to the government in a staggered manner over three-five years based on a predetermined formula, may be put on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website later for public access. Read More

Alphalogic Techsys IPO to open today

Pune-based boutique software consulting firm Alphalogic Techsys on Friday said the opening of initial public offering (IPO) - under which its shares were to be listed on the BSE start-up platform - has been postponed to August 26. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the public issue could not be open on August 23, 2019. We have been duly in touch with the BSE officials regarding the same has worked tirelessly to resolve the matter," the company said in a statement. The new date for the opening of Alphalogic Techsys public issue is August 26, 2019, it added. Read More.



RTGS to open at 7 am from today



Transfer of funds through the high-value RTGS system will be available from 7 am instead of 8 am from August 26, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. At present, the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System is available for customer transactions from 0800 hours to 1800 hours and for inter-bank transactions from 0800 hours to 1945 hours. Read More