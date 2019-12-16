Top events today: Anti-Citizenship Act protests, Jharkhand elections & more

1. WPI inflation data

The wholesale price index (WPI) inflation data for November will be out today.

Last week, retail inflation data for November pointed out that a massive rise in food prices lifted Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading to 5.54% from 4.62% in October.





2. Citizenship Act: Mamata to hit the streets today

The ruling Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hit the streets from Monday to protest against Citizenship law. For three consecutive days, Banerjee who has been at the forefront in opposing the law, will crisscross the city in protest. Read on...

3. 4th phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections

The election for 15 assembly seats in the fourth phase shall take place on Monday. The fate of state Labour Minister Raj Paliwar and Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri will be decided. Voting, which commenced at 7 am, will end at 3 pm at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats while polling will continue till 5 pm in rest of the constituencies. Read on...

4. From today, NEFT users can make transaction 24x7

In a bid to promote digital transactions, the RBI said round-the-clock transactions will be allowed under the Electronic Funds Transfebanr (NEFT) system from December 16. The 24X7 NEFT system will be available on all days of the year, including holidays, it added. Read on...

5. Verdict in Unnao rape case, in which BJP MLA is accused, coming today

A Delhi court will pronounce on Monday its judgment in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017.

During in-camera proceedings, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma heard the case on a day-to-day basis from August 5 after it was transferred to Delhi from a court in Lucknow on the Supreme Court's direction. Read on...

6. Free Wifi in Delhi from today, says CM Kejriwal

Announcing that people in Delhi will soon be able to enjoy free WiFi access, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the state government plans to set up 11,000 wifi-hotspots in the capital within the next six months and the first 100 hotspots will be inaugurated on December 16. Read on...

7. Chinmayanand hearing today

A UP court will Monday hear to hear case against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, who is accused of sexually exploiting a student of a law college run by his trust. The former Union minister was arrested on September 20 and is in jail after the 23-year-old law student filed a case against him under section 376C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to the abuse of position to "induce or seduce" a woman to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape". Read on...

8. Online registration of Delhi's unauthorised colonies

Residents of unauthorised colonies in the capital will be able to apply for ownership rights starting December 16. The applicants will get the ownership certificate within 180 days from the date of application, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at the launch of a portal which will 'define and delineate' the boundaries of 1,731 unauthorised colonies here using satellite imagery. Read on...



9. 7th anniversary of Nirbhaya gangrape

The mother of the 2012 Delhi gangrape-murder victim said she wants those convicted in the case to be hanged on December 16, the day her daughter 'Nirbhaya' was brutally assaulted and left to die on the road seven years ago. The mother, who has moved the Supreme Court against the review plea by one of the men sentenced to death in the case, said she will keep fighting for their execution till she is alive. Read on...