Top events today: Biyani-Bezos meet, Cong's Delhi polls list, and more

1. Meeting to discuss next Census, NPR to be held today

The meeting of Chief Secretaries of states and Census directors will be held on Friday at Ambedkar Bhawan in Delhi.

The meeting will be chaired by MoS Home Nityanand Rai and Union Home Secretary A K Bhalla. It will discuss the next Census and the Population Register (NPR). Read more

2. Congress candidates for Delhi elections to be announced today

Congress is set to announce on Friday its list of candidates for the ensuing Delhi polls. The candidates were finalised after a meeting of the Congress election committee late on Thursday evening, the party's Delhi unit president Subash Chopra said. Read more

3. Ahmedabad-Mumbai to be flagged off

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, the second train to be run by railway subsidiary IRCTC, will be flagged off by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Ahmedabad today.

The tickets of this train can be booked only online on IRCTC website and there will be no booking available at railway reservation counters. Read more

4. to meet Jeff Bezos today

Future Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will have a one-on-one meeting in Mumbai today amid protests from traders against e-tailers. Read more

5. RIL, TCS, HCL, others to release Dec quarter earnings

Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Blue Dart Express, HCL Technologies, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, L&T Finance Holdings, L&T Technology Services, Aarnav Fashions, AMAL, Avantel, Banaras Beads, Investment & Precision Castings, QGO Finance, Radhe Developers and Trinity League India are among the companies that will release their December quarter earnings today. Read more

6. SC to hear on Jan 17 plea of Karti Chidambaram seeking refund of Rs 20 cr

The Supreme Court will hear a plea of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram today seeking the return of Rs 20 crore which he had deposited with the court's registry as a condition for being allowed to travel abroad. Read more

7. Polling underway for 1st phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan

Voting is underway for the first phase of polling in 2,726 gram panchayats of Rajasthan. The voting for 26,800 wards of 87 panchayat samitis will commenced at 8 am. 17,242 candidates for the Sarpanch post and 42,000 candidates for the Panch post are in the fray. Read more

7. Delhi HC to hear Sengar's appeal challenging conviction today

The Delhi High Court will hear convict, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's appeal challenging his conviction in Unnao rape case today.

Sengar had approached the Delhi High Court, challenging his conviction by the trial court in connection with the Unnao rape case. He has also challenged the trial court's judgment which awarded him life imprisonment in connection with the case. Read more