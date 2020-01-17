MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start; RIL, TCS, Airtel in focus

- Metropolis Healthcare leads diagnostics pack on higher realisation
- Realty check: Prestige to Sobha, south Indian developers hold the edge
- Sebi exonerates Ravi Narain, 8 other officials in NSE 'dark fibre' case
- Small-caps set for biggest rally in nearly 10 months on rising demand
- Sebi's proposal to put cap on fee to put investment advisers in a lurch
- In a major reform, Sebi allows stock exchanges to launch 'options on goods'
- NSE colocation case: Sebi acquits Ravi Narain, 8 other exchange officials
- BNP Paribas expects 9% growth for Sensex in 2020 amid economic concerns
- Market Wrap, Jan 16: Sensex hits Mt 42K; midcaps outperform
- Cos raise $0.34 bn via 12 IPOs in Q4 2019; budget to set positive tone: EY
SGX Nifty suggests a flat start; RIL, TCS, Airtel in focus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Corporate earnings and expectations from the Budget impact the market direction today.
Telecom stocks will be in focus today after the Supreme Court rejected the review petitions moved by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices against its October 2019 order on payment of dues linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR). Telcos will have to together pay an estimated Rs 1.47 trillion in AGR dues by January 23.
Besides, stock-specific action, oil price movement, and the Rupee's trajectory will also influence investor sentiment.
RESULTS CORNER
A total of 18 companies, including Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HCL Technologies, are scheduled to release their December quarter earnings later in the day.
According to analysts, Reliance Industries is likely to see a flat Q3 performance amid weakness in the petrochemicals (petchem) unit’s performance even though retail and telecom segments are likely to gain further. READ MORE
Similarly, IT bellwether TCS is also expected to put up a muted show in the third quarter. The company witnessed higher furloughs during the quarter than in the corresponding quarter of FY19, especially in the Banking and Financial Services (BFS) vertical.
GLOBAL CUES
Upbeat earnings and robust manufacturing data lifted Wall Street to record highs. The S&P 500 rallied through the 3,300-mark for the first time, the Dow Jones rose 0.9 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.06 per cent. Asian shares inched higher on Friday. In early trade. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.19 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.5 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei added 0.55 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
