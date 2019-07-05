Top events today: Budget 2019 speech, Haren Pandya murder case, and more

Before you start your day, let's take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From to Rajya Sabha by-elections, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

to be tabled in Parliament today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her maiden Budget today at 11 am in Parliament. Budget 2019-20 is expected to lay down the Modi 2.0 government's roadmap for the economy in the next five years. It may aim to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets. Catch LIVE updates on Union Budget 2019-20.

By-elections to six Rajya Sabha seats today

The Election Commission will conduct by-elections to six Rajya Sabha seats, which fell vacant after the sitting members were elected to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies in the April-May 2019 elections.

Voting for Rajya Sabha will take place on Friday for the two seats that became vacant after the election of Smriti Irani and Amit Shah to Lok Sabha in recent polls.

The other four seats fell vacant after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Bihar and Achyutananda Samanta from Odisha got elected to the Lok Sabha, while Pratap Keshari Deb and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik won the Odisha Assembly elections, held simultaneously with those of the Lok Sabha. READ ON...

SpiceJet to start daily Mumbai-Jeddah flight from today

SpiceJet will start a daily non-stop flight on Mumbai-Jeddah sector from today. The airline said it will also start six new domestic flights from May 20 on the following sectors: Mumbai-Dehradun-Mumabi, Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai and Guwahati-Bagdogra-Guwahati. "Mumbai is the third destination after Hyderabad and Kozhikode which is being connected by SpiceJet with the pilgrim city of Jeddah," SpiceJet said in a statement.

The airline added that tickets are available at a special fare of Rs 12,399 (all-inclusive) for MumbaiJeddah trip and Rs 15,399 (all inclusive) for Jeddah-Mumbai trip. READ ON...

Lenders to crisis-hit DHFL agree to sign inter-creditor agreement by today

Lenders to Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) will sign an inter-creditor agreement (ICA) by today to begin a restructuring plan. The case will be dealt with under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) revised circular for restructuring stressed assets.

Lenders have set June 29 as the reference date for DHFL. This is the starting point for the 30-day review period in accordance with regulatory norms. After signing the ICA, lenders will consider a resolution plan given by the company, bankers said. READ ON...

Delhi court order on framing of charges against Kejriwal for 2014 protests

A Delhi court will pronounce today order on framing of charges against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and four other AAP leaders, accused of violating prohibitory orders in the capital and obstructing public servants during an agitation.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal reserved the order after the concluding arguments in the case. READ ON...

Haren Pandya murder case: SC to pronounce verdict on appeals by CBI, Gujarat

The Supreme Court will today pronounce verdict on the appeals filed by CBI and the Gujarat government challenging the acquittal of 12 persons facing charges of murdering former state Home Minister Haren Pandya in 2003.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra will also pronounce judgement on a PIL filed by NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation' (CPIL) which has sought court-monitored fresh investigation into the killing.

Pandya was minister in the then Narendra Modi-led state government in Gujarat. He was shot dead on March 26, 2003 in Ahmedabad near Law Garden during morning walk. READ ON...