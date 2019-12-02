Top events today: Chanda Kochhar hearing, Ujjivan SFB IPO and more

1. takes to Bombay HC; hearing on December 2 Chanda Kochhar, ICICI Bank’s former managing director and chief executive officer, has moved the Bombay High Court, challenging the decision of the bank’s board earlier this year to terminate her employment and claw back the bonuses and stock options she received between April 2009 and March 2018. A division Bench of the high court comprising Justice Ranjit More and Justice Makarand Karnik will hear Kochhar’s plea on December 2. Read More 2. Ujjivan SFB raises Rs 304 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO Private sector lender has mopped up Rs 303.75 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering, which starts on December 2. The banks want to raise Rs 750 crore to bolster its Tier-I capital. It has fixed a band of Rs 36-37 per share for the The allocation of 82.1 million shares at Rs 37 apiece to 18 anchor investors has been finalised, the bank said in a statement on Saturday. Read More 3. Swedish King, Queen to arrive in India for 5-day visit today King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will arrive here for a five-day visit to the country beginning on Monday. According to a revised itinerary issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the royal couple is scheduled to arrive in the capital in the morning. They were earlier slated to arrive here on Sunday. The visit is taking place at the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind. This is the Swedish King's third visit to India, the earlier visits being in 1993 and 2005. Read More 4. UN's 25th Conference of Parties to commence in Spain from December 2 25,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries will meet on Monday in Spanish capital, Madrid, for a 2-week conference on tackling climate change. The 25th Conference of the Parties is a key meet as countries prepare to move from pre-2020 period under Kyoto Protocol to post-2020 period under Paris Agreement. Indian delegation led by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will stress the need for fulfilling pre-2020 commitments by developed countries and that pre-2020 implementation gaps should not present an additional burden to developing countries in the post-2020 period. 5. winter session on December 2-3 A two-day winter session of the will be held from December 2, during which two bills pertaining to higher education will be tabled, a government official said on Monday. Read More