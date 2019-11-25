Delhi Assembly winter session on December 2-3

-
A two-day winter session of the Delhi Assembly will be held from December 2, during which two bills pertaining to higher education will be tabled, a government official said on Monday.
According to the official, the government will introduce the 'Delhi Sports University Bill' and 'Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Bill' in the upcoming session.
