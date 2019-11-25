JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Tom Cruise 'too old' for action films: 'Jack Reacher' author Lee Child

Bill to amend SPG Act introduced in LS; ex-PM's family won't get security if don't reside along
Business Standard

Delhi Assembly winter session on December 2-3

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A two-day winter session of the Delhi Assembly will be held from December 2, during which two bills pertaining to higher education will be tabled, a government official said on Monday.

According to the official, the government will introduce the 'Delhi Sports University Bill' and 'Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Bill' in the upcoming session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 16:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU