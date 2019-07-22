Top events today: Chandrayaan 2 launch, Karnataka trust vote, and more

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan 2 today

Chandrayaan-2, India's indigenous moon mission is set to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2.43 pm today. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan said that the Chandrayaan-2 will perform 15 crucial manoeuvres in the days to come. Sivan said that all the preparatory works regarding the launch have been completed and technical snags that developed in the first attempt have been rectified. Read more...

Karnataka trust vote

The ongoing high-voltage political drama in Karnataka is likely to culminate on Monday with Congress-JD(S) coalition government schedule to face the crucial floor test in the Assembly. Tension in both the camps, JD(S)-Congress and the BJP, is apparently at its peak with leaders pulling up their socks and making all-out efforts to fetch numbers. In pursuit, both BJP and Congress leaders simultaneously held legislative party meetings in Bengaluru on Sunday. Read more...

to reply to govt notice

The government had issued notices to popular Chinese social media apps and Helo along with a set of 24 questions regarding the alleged misuse of their platforms for "anti- activities" in India. The Centre had warned these apps that they might face a ban if they do not submit appropriate responses by July 22.

Imran Khan to meet Donald Trump

Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrived in Washington on his maiden trip to the US during which he will hold talks with President Trump and reboot bilateral ties that were hit after the US president publicly criticised Islamabad, cancelled military aid and asked it to fight terrorism. Khan, is scheduled to meet President Trump at the White House on Monday during which the American leadership is likely to press him to take "decisive and irreversible" actions against terrorism. Read more...

convenes sector specific meetings on RCEP

Ahead of trade minister-level deliberations in China on the proposed RCEP agreement, the commerce ministry has convened a meeting of sector specific players, particularly from steel, on Monday, an official said. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is a mega free trade agreement being negotiated among 16 countries. Read more...