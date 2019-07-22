JUST IN
Pakistan PM Imran Khan reaches US, will meet Donald Trump on Monday

American leadership is likely to press him to take "decisive and irreversible" actions against terrorism

Press Trust of India 

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrived in Washington on his maiden trip to the US during which he will hold talks with President Trump and reboot bilateral ties that were hit after the US president publicly criticised Islamabad, cancelled military aid and asked it to fight terrorism. Khan, is scheduled to meet President Trump at the White House on Monday during which the American leadership is likely to press him to take "decisive and irreversible" actions against terrorism.
First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 03:22 IST

