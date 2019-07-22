Pakistan PM Imran Khan reaches US, will meet Donald Trump on Monday

-
ALSO READ
Trump expresses desire to meet PM Imran Khan: Pakistan's foreign ministry
Trump to host Pakistan PM Imran Khan at White House on July 22
Pakistan's Imran Khan has $684,000 assets and four goats, no car: Report
Pak PM Imran Khan to visit US on a maiden trip on July 20: Report
Imran Khan sees better chance of India-Pak peace talks if Modi wins polls
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU