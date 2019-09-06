Top events today: Chandrayaan 2's final descent, Galaxy Fold launch, & more

landing

Chandrayaan-2's landing module 'Vikram' will begin its final descent to pull off a historic soft landing on the lunarsurface in the early hours of Saturday, as the Indian Space Research Organisation awaits with bated breath for the "terrifying moment."

A successful landing will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon. Read more

CBI to submit report on complete probe into Unnao rape case

The CBI is likely to submit its probe report into the Unnao rape case to the Supreme Court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation was directed by the Supreme Court (SC) to complete the probe into Unnao rape survivor accident case by September 6.

Buyback of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shares will open today

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's buyback offer of shares will open on 6 September and close on 20 September 2019.

In June, the company announced its plan to buyback up to 3.92 crore fully paid up equity shares, or 1.89 per cent stake. Read more

launch

Tech giant Samsung has said it will launch its hotly anticipated first foldable smartphone on Friday, months after faulty screens forced an embarrassing delay of its release.

The world's largest smartphone maker spent nearly eight years developing the Galaxy Fold, but had to hold its launch in April after reviewers reported screen problems within days of use. Read more

JNUSU polls

Jawaharlal Nehru University students will be voting for its students' union, with six candidates vying for the top post out of the total 14 contesting the polls.

Amid slogans of 'Jai Bhim', 'Lal Salaam', 'Vande Mataram', some booing and a minor clash, the presidential debate was held at the JNU campus late Wednesday. Read more

Ashok Leyland's Ennore plant to shutdown for five days

With the slowdown in market hitting Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle sales by 70 per cent in August, Ashok Leyland Ltd on Thursday declared five-day holiday for its Ennore plant, starting from September 6, excluding Sunday. Read more