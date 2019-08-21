Top events today: Chidambaram to move SC, Jaishankar's Nepal visit and more

Chidambaram to seek urgent hearing in Supreme Court

Former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram is likely to seek an urgent hearing of his anticipatory bail petition from the Supreme Court today.

The case related to alleged discrepancies in granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearances to the INX Media group.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court denied anticipatory bail and protection from immediate arrest to the former finance minister.

Jaishankar to pay two-day visit to Nepal

External Affairs Minister will pay a two-day visit to Nepal to participate in the fifth meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali. The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral partnership, including in the fields of connectivity, trade, economy, culture, power, and education.

PM Modi to launch Payments Bank

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch long-awaited Payments Bank (IPPB) that will have at least one branch in every district and focus on financial services in rural areas, a senior official said.

IPPB will leverage reach of 1,55,000 post office branches to provide banking and financial service to people in rural area.

'Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridi Yojana' to be launched in Haryana

The Haryana government will launch the 'Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna' under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given to each family having annual income less than Rs 1.80 lakh.

Middle schools to re-open in Kashmir: Official

Continuing its cautious approach, the government has decided to open middle schools in the Kashmir valley from Wednesday after primary schools were made functional on Monday.

The decision came a day after primary schools were opened across all districts of Kashmir, which saw a tepid response on the first day (Monday) but witnessed "considerable improvement today", according to Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary,



UP: Congress to hold statewide protests against fuel price hike

The Congress will stage statewide protests on Wednesday against the hike in petrol and diesel prices in Uttar Pradesh, a party leader said on Tuesday.

On the directives of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congressmen will stage protests at all the district headquarters on Wednesday against the state government's decision to hike VAT on fuel prices leading to its increase, UPCC president Raj Babbar said in a statement.

NCLAT to hear Dighi Port case

The Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will hear Dighi Port’s corporate insolvency resolution process on August 21. Dighi Port Ltd, the entity that runs a private port in Raigad district, Maharashtra, went into bankruptcy.

UP cabinet reshuffle

The first reshuffle of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet will take place on Wednesday. The reshuffle is likely to fill the slots that have fallen vacant in the last few months. Adityanath is likely to induct some new faces into his cabinet.

Maruti Suzuki to launch its XL6 premium MPV

Maruti Suzuki will launch its XL6 premium MPV in India. It will be petrol only, across two variants and six colours.