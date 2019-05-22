Top events today: Cong's meet over exit poll result, BoB Q4 result, & more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Congress party's meet to discuss exit poll result to Bank of Baroda Q4 earnings, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

1. Bank of Baroda Q4 earnings result today

Bank of Baroda is slated to announce its March quarter earnings for the financial year 2018-19 on Wednesday amid expectations of fewer slippages and lower gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio. The bank is also projected to report strong growth in net profit on a sequential basis. Read on...

2. SAT to take up NSE plea against Sebi order in co-location case today

The Stock Exchange (NSE) has moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against an order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the co-location (colo) case. The tribunal will take up the matter today, as per the cause list on SAT’s website. Somasekhar Sundaresan will be the counsel for NSE, while Anubhav Ghosh will be the counsel for Sebi.

On April 30, Sebi had passed multiple orders against NSE and some of its current and former employees for lapses at its co-lo facility that allowed preferential access to certain brokers. Read on...

3. EC meeting Wednesday on opposition's concern on EVMs: Congress

The Election Commission will meet on Wednesday to address the concerns raised by leaders of 20 opposition parties, who met the poll panel on Tuesday to voice their concerns over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and use of VVPATs, the Congress said.

"We have raised these same issues in last one and half months. Why they have not responded ... the Commission heard us for almost an hour. They assured us they will meet again tomorrow (Wednesday) morning to address primarily these two issues," senior party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters. Read on...

4. Social media officials to meet Tamil Nadu secretary over data sharing case today

Representatives of some social media companies, including Facebook and WhatsApp, will be meeting the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, as part of an ongoing case relating to data sharing.

The Madras High Court in April directed the Tamil Nadu government to convene a meeting of law enforcement agencies and representatives of social media platforms in May to discuss issues relating to sharing of user data and how cyber crimes could be tackled more effectively. Read on...

5. HDFC Bank board plans to consider stock split today

Private sector lender HDFC Bank may soon stock split. The lender on Monday said its board of directors at a meeting on May 22 will consider a proposal for “sub‐division of bank’s equity shares from one equity share of face value of Rs 2 each to two equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each.”

Stock split is a tool used by corporates to boost liquidity of their shares. Sub-division of shares doesn’t impact the market capitalization of a company. Read on...

6. Re-polling at Amritsar booth

Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered re-polling at one polling booth of Amritsar Parliamentary constituency on May 22, due to negligence during the polling process.

"Polling booth number 123 in Amritsar Parliamentary constituency would undergo re-polling. The concerned Returning Officer and Observer have been instructed to act accordingly. The political parties and the contesting candidates have also been intimated about the re-polling as per the directions of Election Commission of India" said Dr S Karuna Raju, Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab. Read on...

7. Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition set for launch today

Lenovo is all set to launch Z6 Youth Edition globally today, the company announced in a teaser on Monday. Ahead of the launch, the key specifications as well as design have leaked online through the pre-order page.

The Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition would feature a waterdrop-shaped display notch with thin bezels at the top and the sides. Read on...

8. to meet senior Congress leaders today to muster strategies

UPA Chairperson has called a meeting of senior Congress leaders on May 22, a day ahead of the couting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

All senior leaders, General Secretaries and 'in-charges' of the party have been called by Gandhi to prepare for the meeting of UPA allies and some other parties she has convened on May 23 in a bid to keep the BJP out of power if the ruling party is short of majority in a hung house. Read on...

9. MMTC postpones corn tender deadline to May 22

State-run trading company MMTC has again postponed the deadline for offer submissions in an international tender to buy and import yellow corn (maize), this time to May 22. The deadline for offers was originally May 8 and had been postponed to May 15.

The tender seeks corn free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs).