Top events today: ED to question Kochhars, OnePlus 7 series launch, & more

From Chanda and Deepak Kochhar's questioning in Videocon loan case to OnePlus7 series launch, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar with Husband Deepak Kochhar appears at Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi. Photo: Dalip Kumar
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar with Husband Deepak Kochhar. Photo: Dalip Kumar

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today.

ED to question Chanda, Deepak Kochhar again on Tuesday

The Enforcement Directorate has asked former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar to appear again on Tuesday in connection with its ongoing investigation into Rs 1,875-crore Videocon loan case. Read more...

EC gives conditional nod for Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting on Tuesday

The Election Commission has granted conditional permission for the Andhra Pradesh government to conduct a cabinet meet on Tuesday (May 14) to discuss relief measures following the damage caused by Cyclone Fani recently, among others. The cabinet meeting would now be held at 3 pm in the Secretariat on Tuesday. Read more...

OnePlus 7 series launch on Tuesday

Chinese premium smartphone maker OnePlus will refresh its line-up with the new "OnePlus 7 series" on Tuesday at simultaneous events in New York, London, Beijing and Bengaluru. The company is using the tagline "Go Beyond Speed" for the announcement, which goes in line with CEO Pete Lao saying there will be a 5G version of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Read more...

T20 Mumbai League from Tuesday

Two new teams will be added to the second edition of the T20 Mumbai League to make it an eight team event which is to be held from May 14 to 24 at the Wankhede Stadium. Read more...

Andhra Pradesh 10th result to be declared on Tuesday

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) will declare the AP 10th Result 2019 or the AP SSC Result on Tuesday on its official website at bseap.org.

Tendulkar, Laxman summoned by Ombudsman on Tuesday

Cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman will depose in person for their alleged Conflict of Interest case before the BCCI Ombudsman cum Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain on May 14. It is learnt that the complainant Sanjeev Gupta of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri have also been summoned for deposition by Justice Jain. Read more...

3-day sports business conference to begin on Tuesday

KiteTalks, a first of its kind three-day annual sports business conference, will be bringing together 20 international speakers of excellent repute to India from May 14. Twenty sports business veterans (18 from outside India and two Indians) will be able to deliver perspectives and stories at the intersection of sports, business, technology, community, education and culture. Read more...
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 06:48 IST

