Top events today: ED to question Kochhars, OnePlus 7 series launch, & more

ED to question Chanda, again on Tuesday

The has asked former ICICI Bank MD and CEO and her husband to appear again on Tuesday in connection with its ongoing investigation into Rs 1,875-crore Videocon loan case. Read more...

EC gives conditional nod for Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting on Tuesday

The has granted conditional permission for the Andhra Pradesh government to conduct a cabinet meet on Tuesday (May 14) to discuss relief measures following the damage caused by Cyclone Fani recently, among others. The cabinet meeting would now be held at 3 pm in the Secretariat on Tuesday. Read more...

launch on Tuesday

Chinese premium smartphone maker OnePlus will refresh its line-up with the new "OnePlus 7 series" on Tuesday at simultaneous events in New York, London, Beijing and Bengaluru. The company is using the tagline "Go Beyond Speed" for the announcement, which goes in line with CEO Pete Lao saying there will be a 5G version of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Read more...

from Tuesday

Two new teams will be added to the second edition of the to make it an eight team event which is to be held from May 14 to 24 at the Wankhede Stadium. Read more...

to be declared on Tuesday

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) will declare the AP 10th Result 2019 or the AP SSC Result on Tuesday on its official website at bseap.org.

Tendulkar, Laxman summoned by Ombudsman on Tuesday

Cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman will depose in person for their alleged Conflict of Interest case before the BCCI Ombudsman cum Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain on May 14. It is learnt that the complainant Sanjeev Gupta of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri have also been summoned for deposition by Justice Jain. Read more...

3-day to begin on Tuesday

KiteTalks, a first of its kind three-day annual sports business conference, will be bringing together 20 international speakers of excellent repute to India from May 14. Twenty sports business veterans (18 from outside India and two Indians) will be able to deliver perspectives and stories at the intersection of sports, business, technology, community, education and culture. Read more...