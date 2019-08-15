Top events today: PM Modi to address nation, WTO panel meet and more

India celebrates 73rd Independence day

India on Wednesday will celebrate its 73rd Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the sixth straight time will deliver the speech from Red Fort in New Delhi and is expected to speak on multiple issues.

IAF's Abhinandan to receive Vir Chakra

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who downed an enemy jet in an aerial combat with Pakistan in February and was held captive for three days, has been conferred the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest war time gallantry medal.

At least five IAF pilots who were part of the mission to strike a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp inside Pakistan, and Minty Agarwal, a lady officer who played a key role as flight controller during the Pakistani retaliation, were also among the military awardees.

WTO dispute panel on Indian sugar subsidy to meet today

The dispute panel of World Trade Organisation is likely to meet on Thursday over Brazil, Australia and Guatemala's request to rule on India's sugar subsidies.

In February, Brazil and several other countries including Australia and Guatemala have dragged India into the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism alleging that New Delhi's sugar subsidies to farmers are inconsistent with global trade rules.

Air India to operate Delhi-San Francisco flight over Polar region

Taking a new flight path that will save time as well as fuel, Air India will start flying to San Francisco from the capital over the Polar region.

With the new route, the flight duration would reduce by around one-and-a-half hours and fuel savings would be in the range of 2,000 to 7,000 kilograms per flight, according to an Air India spokesperson.

Railways to get first dedicated corridor for today

After 165 years of its birth, Indian Railways is set to get its first publicly-owned dedicated corridor for on August 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to dedicate to the nation a 190-km railway line between Dadri in Uttar Pradesh and Phulera in Rajasthan, which fall under the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).