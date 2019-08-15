Top events today: PM Modi to address nation, WTO panel meet and more

-
India celebrates 73rd Independence day
India on Wednesday will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the sixth straight time will deliver the Independence Day speech from Red Fort in New Delhi and is expected to speak on multiple issues.
IAF's Abhinandan to receive Vir Chakra
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who downed an enemy jet in an aerial combat with Pakistan in February and was held captive for three days, has been conferred the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest war time gallantry medal.
At least five IAF pilots who were part of the mission to strike a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp inside Pakistan, and Minty Agarwal, a lady officer who played a key role as flight controller during the Pakistani retaliation, were also among the military awardees.
WTO dispute panel on Indian sugar subsidy to meet today
The dispute panel of World Trade Organisation is likely to meet on Thursday over Brazil, Australia and Guatemala's request to rule on India's sugar subsidies.
In February, Brazil and several other countries including Australia and Guatemala have dragged India into the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism alleging that New Delhi's sugar subsidies to farmers are inconsistent with global trade rules.
Air India to operate Delhi-San Francisco flight over Polar region
Taking a new flight path that will save time as well as fuel, Air India will start flying to San Francisco from the national capital over the Polar region.
With the new route, the flight duration would reduce by around one-and-a-half hours and fuel savings would be in the range of 2,000 to 7,000 kilograms per flight, according to an Air India spokesperson.
Railways to get first dedicated corridor for freight trains today
After 165 years of its birth, Indian Railways is set to get its first publicly-owned dedicated corridor for freight trains on August 15.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to dedicate to the nation a 190-km railway line between Dadri in Uttar Pradesh and Phulera in Rajasthan, which fall under the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).
