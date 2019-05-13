Top events today: Inflation data, TS SSC result, Sunanda death case, & more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From CPI to Sunanda Pushkar death case hearing, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.





CPI to be released today

Consumer Price Index (CPI) on YoY basis is scheduled to be released on May 13. The retail inflation rate touched a five-month high of 2.86 per cent in March, helped by the prices of food and health services.

The inflation rate, however, remained within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) overall target range of 2-6 per cent, prompting economists to expect another 25-50 basis points’ cut in the policy rate by the monetary policy committee in 2019-20, though not in the next policy.

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch two new scooters in India today. The company will be launching the new Maestro Edge 125 and the new Pleasure at an event in New Delhi today. The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 was displayed in India for the first time at the 2018 Auto Expo and it takes styling and design inspiration from the standard 110cc model. On the other hand, the new 2019 Hero Pleasure is a major departure in terms of design compared to the outgoing model. The new Pleasure was snapped a few days back during a TVC shoot with Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

Corporate results: HDFC, ITC, Idea, Just Dial Muthoot Finance

HDFC, ITC, Idea, Just Dial and Muthoot Finance are expected to announce their Q4 earning results today.

2019: TBSE to declare result on May 13

In Telangana, the 2019 or the Telangana 10th result 2019 will be announced by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) on May 13 on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The 2019 or the Telanagana 10th result 2019 by TSBSE will also be available on examresults.net. The board had conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination for the academic year 2018-19 from March 16 to April 2, 2019. TSBSE has confirmed the date of Read on...

Sasikala to be quizzed via video-conference today

The Madras High Court has allowed former AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala to appear before a court in Egmore for questioning through video conference on May 13.

The case registered in 1996 relates to the alleged payments made by Sasikala, a close aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, and co-accused Bhaskaran in violation of FERA for the purchase of a transponder facility and uplinking charges for the now-defunct JJ TV channel. Read on...

India to hold WTO ministerial meeting today

Issues such as impasse on the appointment of WTO's appellate body members and way forward on reforms at the global trade body would be discussed in a meeting of developing countries here on May 13-14.

India has convened this WTO (World Trade Organization) ministerial meeting of 16 developing and six least developed countries next week, the commerce ministry said.

It said the meeting is being held at a time when the multilateral rule-based trading system is facing serious and grave challenges. Read on...

Court to pass order on 13 May on Gautam Gambhir's voter ID case

A Delhi court will pass order for May 13 on AAP leader Atishi Marlena's plea to summon records from the state Election Commission on her complaint against BJP rival Gautam Gambhir alleging that he was enrolled as a voter in two assembly segments. Metropolitan Magistrate Viplav Dabas reserved the order on the plea of Marlena, Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi.

The court had earlier asked Marlena to prove her locus standi for filing the petition against Gambhir. The plea, filed by advocate Mohd Irshad, alleged that Gambhir has enrolled "deliberately" and "illegally" as a voter in Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar assembly segments. Read on...

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court to pass order on Swamy's plea today

A Delhi court will pass its order today on Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking to be part of the trial in the death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Swamy's plea has also sought to bring on record the Delhi Police's vigilance report on tampering of evidence in the case and claimed that it might lead to framing of additional charges.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time. Read on...

Modi to address rally in Bhatinda, Solan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed Monday ahead of him with rallies scheduled in MP's Ratlam before making his way to Himachal Pradesh's Solan and Punjab's Bhatinda.