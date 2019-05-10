TS SSC result 2019: TBSE to declare result soon; steps to check marks

TS SSC result 2019 | In Telangana, the TS SSC result 2019 or the Telangana 10th result 2019 will likely be announced by the Telangana State Board of Secondary (TSBSE) today or tomorrow on its official website at The TS SSC result 2019 or the Telanagana 10th result 2019 by TSBSE will also be available on examresults.net. The board had conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination for the academic year 2018-19 from March 16 to April 2, 2019. TSBSE is yet to confirm date of TS SSC result 2019.

Here’s how to check the result of Telangana SSC or class 10th board examination:

Step 1- Log on to the official website –

Step 2- Under the ‘Student Services’ section on the left panel, click on ‘Results’.

Step 3- Click on the SSC board result link.

Step 4- Enter the required details to access your SSC scores like roll number, name, date of birth, in the space given there on the page.

Step 5- Click on the 'submit' button. A new page will appear.

Step 6- Check your score.

Step 7- Download and take the print out of for future reference.

TS SSC result 2018

Last year, that is in 2018, out of 5,38,867 total students, 83.78% passed the TS SSC result 2019. The Telangana 10th exam was cleared by 85.14% girls and 82.46% boys in 2018. The State Board of Telangana, i.e. Telangana Board is divided into two sub-divisions as per the examinations they conduct. The conducts the Telangana Board SSC exams and the Telangana Board of Intermediate conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th standard boards.

— 83.78% of the students declared passed

— total 2,62,479 girls appeared in the exam

— 85.14% is pass percentage of girls

About the Telangana Board

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) regulates and supervises the system of intermediate education in Telangana. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations.