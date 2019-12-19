Top events today: IPL auction, CAA stir, HC hearing on Jamia clashes

1. Delhi HC to hear pleas related to the Jamia Millia University incident today

The Delhi High Court will today hear various pleas related to police crackdown on protesters at Jamia Millia University.

The various petitions including of Imam of Jama Masjid of Parliament House, lawyers Rizwan and Nabila Hasan would be heard by a division bench headed by Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel.

2. IPL 2020 player auctions: Bidding to take place in Kolkata today

The players' auction for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held on December 19 in Kolkata.

The glitzy league is usually held in April-May every year and players' auction is being conducted in Kolkata for the first time. The city is the home ground of the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Kolkata Knight Riders franchise.

While the franchises were allotted Rs 82 crore each for IPL 2019, Rs 85 crore per team has been earmarked for the 2020 season.

3. Left parties to organise nationwide protest today against Citizenship Act

The Left parties will organise a nationwide joint protest today against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, according to a statement issued by these parties.

The Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation, All India Forward Bloc and the Revolutionary Socialist Party, in a joint statement, alleged that the bill was completely violative of the Constitution and aimed at destroying the secular democratic foundations of India.

4. Portuguese PM Costa to visit India today

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa will visit India today, in which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Costa is visiting India on Modi's invitation to attend the second meeting of the Organising Committee on the celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on December 19. Read on...