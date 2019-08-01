Top events today: Jet CoC meet, Airtel Q1, Unnao rape case hearing and more

GST rate on EVs effective today

The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on electric vehicles will be effective from August 1.

The high-powered GST Council on July 27 decided to reduce the tax rate on electric vehicles (EVs) to 5 per cent from the existing 12 per cent, a move aimed at accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly mobility solutions.

The Committee of Creditors of Jet Airways will meet on Thursday for the second time to discuss issues on its insolvency proceedings of the grounded airline.

In June, its lenders decided to refer it to the insolvency court with the hope of finding a buyer. The Company Law Tribunal has asked the interim resolution professional to complete the process in 90 days.

Ayodhya land dispute case

The mediation panel in the Ayodhya land dispute case will submit status report in a sealed cover on Thursday in compliance with the Supreme Court's earlier order.

A Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, will hear the matter on August 2, ANI reported.

Unnao rape case

Supreme Court will hear the today after Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday took suo moto cognisance of a letter written by the family of the rape survivor alleging threats from Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldip Sengar's men.

The court also summoned for the medical report of the victim. The court has also asked the Secretary General of the court to explain the reason for the delay in placing the letter before the Chief Justice, if it was indeed received on July 17.

Q1 results

will announce its June quarter results on Thursday and analysts expect a marginal gain in revenue and average revenue per user (ARPU) on a sequential basis.

The ARPU increase is an outcome of subscriber losses and marginal benefit accruing from the mix change, analysts said.