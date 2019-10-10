Top events today: Kashmir opens for tourists, US-China trade talks, & more

J&K to withdraw travel restrictions on tourists

Governor has has decided to lift an over two-month-old advisory which had asked tourists to leave the Valley due to "terror threat".

The advisory was issued on August 2, days before the issuance of the presidential order revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, negating the Article 370 of the Constitution.

US, China to hold trade talks

The US and China will hold the next round of trade negotiations today.

The American side would be led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin. The Chinese delegation will be led by Vice Premier Liu He.

Rahul to appear in Surat court in defamation case

Congress leader is scheduled to appear before a magisterial court in Surat to defend himself in a criminal defamation case filed against him for saying "why all thieves share the Modi surname" during the Lok Sabha poll campaign this year.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda on Tuesday held a meeting with local party leaders in view of Gandhi's upcoming visit.

President Kovind to embark on a 3-day visit to Karnataka

President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka.

According to the schedule, President Kovind will first arrive in Mysuru where he will visit the royal palace and inaugurate the centenary celebration of the Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

SBI to cut MCLR by 10 basis points across all tenors

State Bank of India (SBI), will cut its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (bps) across tenors.

The one-year MCLR would come down to 8.05 per cent from 8.15 per cent. This is the sixth such cut in a row this financial year, SBI said.

7T Pro, OPPO Reno Ace launch

is set to unveil the mid-year upgrade to its most premium offering at an event in London. The device will replace 7T as the company's new flagship device.

The smartphone will also come in a special McLaren Edition inspired by the Formula One team.

Oppo will launch its next flagship product, Reno Ace, in China. According to a recent Weibo post by the manufacturer, the device will have 65W fast-charging capabilities and it would be first smartphone to feature the world's fastest fast charging technology.