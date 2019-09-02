JUST IN
Top events today: Kulbhushan Jadhav case, COP14, Rajnath's visit, and more

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would be on a five-day visit to Japan and South Korea starting from September 2

Kulbhushan Jadhav
Kulbhushan Jadhav | Screengrab of a video released by Pakistan

Consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan said on Sunday that it would grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in the country, on Monday "in line with the ICJ judgement". The announcement came nearly six months after a meeting between Indian officials and Jadhav did not materialise amid differences between New Delhi and Islamabad on the terms of the consular access to the retired Indian navy officer. Read More

COP 14 on land desertification to kickstart on Monday

The 14th session of the Conference of Parties (COP 14) to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) to tackle the issue of land degradation will begin in New Delhi on Monday. With this conference, the Indian government, which is hosting the global event, will take over COP Presidency from China. Read More

Muslim side to contest Nirmohi Akhara suit

The Supreme Court will on Monday begin hearing the arguments of the Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid in Ayodhya dispute. The top court completed hearing the arguments of all the Hindu parties -- including the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla Virajman -- in the case, in 16 days. It initiated daily hearings in the case on August 6.

Special court to hear ED, CBI's argument on Chidambaram's bail plea

A special court will hear the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation's arguments and submission in anticipatory bail plea moved by senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case on September 2. Read More

Rajnath Singh to visit Japan, South Korea

To further strengthen defence and military ties with the East Asian countries, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would be on a five-day visit to Japan and South Korea starting from September 2. During his visit, Singh will also call on the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Read More
First Published: Mon, September 02 2019. 06:49 IST

