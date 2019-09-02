Top events today: Kulbhushan Jadhav case, COP14, Rajnath's visit, and more

Consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav





The 14th session of the Conference of Parties (COP 14) to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) to tackle the issue of land degradation will begin in New Delhi on Monday. With this conference, the Indian government, which is hosting the global event, will take over COP Presidency from China. Read More

Pakistan said on Sunday that it would grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in the country, on Monday "in line with the ICJ judgement". The announcement came nearly six months after a meeting between Indian officials and Jadhav did not materialise amid differences between New Delhi and Islamabad on the terms of the consular access to the retired Indian navy officer.The Supreme Court will on Monday begin hearing the arguments of the Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid in dispute. The top court completed hearing the arguments of all the Hindu parties -- including the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla Virajman -- in the case, in 16 days. It initiated daily hearings in the case on August 6.

Special court to hear ED, CBI's argument on Chidambaram's bail plea



