Top events today: Kulbhushan Jadhav case, COP14, Rajnath's visit, and more

Consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
COP 14 on land desertification to kickstart on Monday
Muslim side to contest Nirmohi Akhara suit
The Supreme Court will on Monday begin hearing the arguments of the Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid in Ayodhya dispute. The top court completed hearing the arguments of all the Hindu parties -- including the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla Virajman -- in the case, in 16 days. It initiated daily hearings in the case on August 6.
Special court to hear ED, CBI's argument on Chidambaram's bail plea
Rajnath Singh to visit Japan, South Korea
To further strengthen defence and military ties with the East Asian countries, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would be on a five-day visit to Japan and South Korea starting from September 2. During his visit, Singh will also call on the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Read More
