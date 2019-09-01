Pakistan says will grant India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav Monday

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan orders consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav after ICJ ruling
ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav today; here's how the saga unfolded
Kulbhushan Jadhav case: International court to deliver verdict on July 17
Mr Jadhav's reprieve
ICJ to announce verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case today
-
Pakistan announced on Sunday that it will grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on September 2.
Foreign Office Spokesman Mohammad Faisal said Jadhav, 49, is being provided the consular access "in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement and the laws of Pakistan".
The retired Indian Navy officer is on death row in Pakistan which has accused him of spying.
India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy and has been wrongly framed.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU