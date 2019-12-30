Top events today: Maharashtra cabinet expansion, DHFL creditors meet & more

expansion likely today

The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra council of ministers will take place on December 30, Congress sources said on Thursday.

As many as 36 ministers could take oath on that day, sources added. Read more

creditors' meet

The Reserve Bank of India-appointed administrator of the crippled called for a meeting of its creditors for the first time on Monday after the mortgage lender was admitted for insolvency proceedings.

The third-largest pure play mortgage player is the first non-banking financial company or housing finance company to face the corporate insolvency resolution process. Read more

to again conduct special open-market operation

The will conduct one more simultaneous bond purchase and sale in the secondary markets, which has come to be known as India’s version of operation twist.

The RBI, in a notification, said it will purchase 10-year bonds worth Rs 10,000 crore, while simultaneously selling four bonds maturing in 2020 for up to the same amount. Read more

Telangana BJP to hold demonstrations in support of CAA, NPR

The core committee of Bharatiya Janata Party's Telangana unit has decided to hold meetings and demonstrations in support of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and Population Register (NPR). Read more