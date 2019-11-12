Top events today: NCP to meet Governor, Kashmir train services, and more

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sharad Pawar, NCP chief
1. More twists in Maharashtra tale: Governor rejects Sena claim, invites NCP

In another twist to the political drama on Monday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari rejected Shiv Sena’s request to give it three days to furnish letters of support from potential allies — the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

The third-largest party, NCP, later claimed the Governor had called them to form the government. After meeting the governor, state unit NCP President Jayant Patil said the party would discuss the issue with its ally, the Congress, and get back to the governor by or before 8.30 pm on Tuesday. Read more.

2. Train services in Kashmir Valley to resume from today: Indian Railways

Train services in the Kashmir Valley, which were disrupted since August 3 ahead of the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, will resume today, a Northern Railway official said.

The valley had been under restrictions after August 5, when the Centre revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories. Read more.

3. PM to leave for Brazil on Tuesday to attend BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Brazil on November 13 and 14 to attend the 11th BRICS summit, the theme of which is "economic growth for an innovative future".

This will be the sixth time Modi will be participating in the BRICS summit, his first being at Fortaleza, also in Brazil in 2014, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Sources said he would leave for Brasilia, Brazil today afternoon. Read more.
First Published: Tue, November 12 2019. 07:41 IST

