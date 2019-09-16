Top events today: Plea on Article 370, Zomato video streaming, and more

SC to hear on Monday pleas against abrogation of Article 370 provisions, curbs in J-K
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday pleas challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370
-- which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, validity of imposition of President's rule and the related restrictions imposed in the state. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer will be also hearing a bunch fresh petitions, including the one filed by former Jammu and Kashmir
Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad seeking permission to visit his family members and relatives. Read More
Air India to raise Rs 22,000 cr through bonds, to help repay debts
Air India Assets Holdings (AIAHL), a special purpose vehicle of national
carrier Air India, will issue bonds worth Rs 22,000 crore in the coming weeks, with the first tranche worth Rs 7,000 crore set to hit the market on September 16, according to a senior official.
It is planning to raise the amount by issuing bonds with different tenures. As part of efforts to clean up the balance sheet of Air India, which has a debt burden of more than Rs 58,000 crore, little over half of the amount is to be repaid by way of proceeds from the issuance of bonds by AIAHL. Read More
Zomato enters video-streaming space, to bundle content with ads on platform
Come September 16, one can watch 3-to-15-minute long videos on the Zomato app, with the country’s oldest online food aggregator announcing a foray into over-the-top (OTT) space, starting with 18 original shows. These short-format videos, which will be based on food, will be launched over a period of three months. The company has hired stand-up comedians and celebrity chefs like Sanjeev Kapoor, among others, for the shows. Read More
