From Modi rally in Bengal, Bihar to Realme C2 sale: Top events today

PM Narendra Modi's election rallies in Bengal and Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings and rallies at Paliganj (Bihar), Deoghar (Jharkhand), Basirhat and Diamond Harbour in West Bengal on Wednesday.

Corporate majors Lupin, Jubilant and Petronet will announce their fourth quarter results (Q4FY19) on Wednesday (May 15).

election rally at Bargari in Punjab

President is all set to hold public meeting at Bargari, a village in Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab, where the sacrilege of the holy book of Sikhs took place in 2015. Bargari village has been strategically chosen by the party for a mega rally.

to hold roadshow in Varanasi

General Secretary Vadra will hold a mega roadshow in Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 15 for the party candidate Ajay Rai. The road show will begin from the city's Lanka area and will culminate at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Read more...

Madhya Pradesh Board 10th Result 2019 declaration

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release MP Class 10 Result 2019, on its official website mpbse.nic.in.

declaration

The Assam Board of Secondary Education will release the SEBA Assam Result 2019 or SEBA 10th Result 2019 on May 15 (Wednesday) at 9:00 am. The Assam Board of Secondary Education, which is also called as SEBA conduct the yearly exam each year, will publish the SEBA Assam result 2019 on the said date in online mode at its official website sebaonline.org.

Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL to hit India from Wednesday

Google's latest generation of smartphones - Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL - will make their way into the Indian market priced at Rs 39,999 onwards from Wednesday. By offering a more affordable lineup, the US-based giant is keen on wooing customers in emerging countries like India. Read more...

to begin on Wednesday



Flipkart has announced Big Shopping Days sale which will kick off on Wednesday (May 15) and will continue until May 19 on the platform. During the sale, smartphones from other brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Asus and others will sell at discounted or lowest ever price.



Pakistan to review airspace ban for Indian flights on Wednesday



Pakistan will reconsider opening its airspace for Indian flights on Wednesday (May 15), a Pakistani civil aviation authority official reportedly said on Sunday. However, a senior minister hinted that the status quo will stay till the Lok Sabha elections are over in India.

Realme C2 to go on sale in India on Wednesday

Realme C2 will be up for grabs on Wednesday in India on Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme C2 was announced late last month alongside Realme 3 Pro and now it will be made available for purchase for a limited period open sale through online and offline stores.