Top events today: PM Modi's UNGA speech, iPhone 11 goes on sale, and more

1) Modi to address annual UN General Assembly session



Prime Minister will address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session today. As prime minister, Modi had given his maiden address to world leaders at the UN General Assembly in 2014. His address to world leaders at the UN will be the first after winning a second term as Prime Minister in a resounding electoral victory in May. READ MORE



iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will go on sale in India today. The iPhone 11 will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage configuration in purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED) colours starting at Rs 64,900. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage configurations in midnight green, space grey, silver and gold starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900, respectively. READ MORE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief will visit the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office today and make himself available to the agency for their investigation in the money laundering case, in which he has been named. On September 23, the NCP chief, party leader Ajit Pawar and others were named in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the Rs 5,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case. READ MORE

4) Filing of nominations for elections in Maharashtra and Haryana begins



The nomination process for Assembky polls in Maharashtra and Harayana, to be held next month, begins today. Single-phase assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra and Haryana on October 21. While scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 5, October 7 is the last date for candidates to withdraw from the electoral battle. READ MORE

5) BJP leader Kalyan Singh to appear before special CBI court in Babri Masjid demolition case

A special CBI court had, last week, issued summons to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Kalyan Singh, directing him to appear before it on September 27 in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case. The court is conducting the trial of accused persons, including BJP leaders L K Advani, M M Joshi, Uma Bharti and others for allegedly conspiring to demolish the mosque at the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya. READ MORE

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned BJP leader Mukul Roy to appear before it today in connection with the Narada tapes scandal. In the Narada tapes, released ahead of 2016 assembly polls, persons resembling senior TMC leaders were seen accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours. READ MORE

