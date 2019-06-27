Top events today: PM Modi to attend G20, Maratha quota verdict, and more

-
ALSO READ
Top news today: Pompeo-Modi meet, Oppo phone launch, NZ vs PAK match & more
Top news today: Bihar's encephalitis, IndiaMART IPO, US sanctions, and more
From Modi rally in Bengal, Bihar to Realme C2 sale: Top events today
Top events of the day: Modi's Kyrgyzstan visit, Assange extradition & more
India Oil, Bajaj Auto Q4 results to Modi, Rahul rallies: Top events today
-
Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From PM Modi to attend G20 summit to verdict on Maharashtra govt's Maratha quota, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today. PM Modi to attend G20 summit in Japan from June 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G20 summit in Osaka in Japan from June 27 to 29, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar announced that former Union minister Suresh Prabhu would be India's Sherpa at the meet. Read more... Bombay HC verdict onMaha govt's Maratha quota on June 27 The Bombay High Court will on Thursday (June 27) pronounce its judgment on a bunch of petitions challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to grant 16 per cent quota to Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutions. Read more... Gadkari to inaugurate international convention on MSMEs on June 27 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will on Thursday inaugurate an international convention on micro, small and medium enterprises here to mark the International MSME Day. The Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is organising the convention based on the theme "Indian MSMEs, Global Aspirations". Read more... PNB to auction NPAs worth over Rs 1,000 crore on June 27 State-owned Punjab National Bank has put on sale six non-performing loans amounting to over Rs 1,000 crore, including two accounts of Vandana Vidyut and Visa Steel. Asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), NBFCs, other banks and financial institutions could submit binding bids till yesterday.
The bids will be opened on Thursday. The reserve price for the six non-performing assets (NPAs) has been fixed at Rs 342 crore. Read more...Red Magic 3 to go on sale on June 27 Nubai's gaming smartphone Red Magic 3 will be available on sale in India from 27th June on Flipkart. Aimed at mobile gamers, the Nubia Red Magic 3 boasts a 5000mAh battery with 27W quick charging support that is capable of providing one hour of gaming in just ten minutes of charge. Read more... BMW S1000RR to be launched in India on 27 June BMW Motorrad India will launch the all-new BMW S1000RR in India on June 27. The news came in the wake of a teaser image that was released by the German bike maker only a few days ago. Considering the host of new features, expect the 2019 S1000RR to receive a considerable hike in its price tag. Read more... Telangana CM to chair TRS State Executive Committee meeting on June 27
The State Executive Committee meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is scheduled to be held at the Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on June 27. The meeting will be chaired by Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekar Rao. Read more...
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU