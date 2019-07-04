Top events today: Rahul to appear in court, Jagannath yatra, and more

RSS defamation case: Rahul to appear before Mumbai court today

is likely to appear before a local court here on Thursday in connection with a defamation case filed against him by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker for allegedly linking the organisation with the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, sources said.

Hearing in the case is scheduled at 10 am at Mazgaon Metropolitan Magistrate court on July 4. Read more here





Economic Survey to be tabled in the Parliament today

Ahead of Modi government's maiden Budget in the second term, an economic survey projecting the state of health of the country's economy and outlining the challenges will be tabled in Parliament on Thursday.



The survey prepared by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian is likely to flag headwinds that the economy might face in its pursuit to become the world's fifth largest economy. Read more here

Jagannath Rath Yatra commences today

The annual festival of Jagannath Yatra commenced in Odisha on Thursday with hundreds of devotees singing and dancing on the main roads.

lnduslnd Bank-Bharat Fin merger to be effective from today

Private sector lender lnduslnd Bank and Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL) said their merger will be effective from July 4.

The Company Law Tribunal on June 10, 2019 approved the Scheme of Arrangement among BFIL, lnduslnd Bank and Induslnd Financial Inclusion and their respective shareholders and creditors. Read more here

Automotive Engineering Show 2019 to begin today in Chennai

More than 85 prominent technology companies will gather at the Chennai Trade Centre from July 4 to 6 to showcase their solutions for the fast-growing automotive manufacturing sector.

The 12th edition of Automotive Engineering Show will also have live product demonstrations and seminar sessions so that original equipment manufacturers can identify and connect with the right technology partners. Read more here

Hearing of Salman Khan's plea against Rajasthan HC verdict today

The hearing of actor Salman Khan's appeal against Rajasthan High Court's verdict in the blackbuck poaching case, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has now been postponed to July 4.

Judge Chandra Kumar Songara has asked the actor's team of lawyers to ensure that everyone is present in the next hearing in July. Read more here