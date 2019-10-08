Top events today: Rajnath Singh receives Rafale jet, Pak PM on China visit

Defence Minister to receive the first Rafale fighter jet

Defence Minister will receive the first Rafale fighter jet today. According to reports, the defence minister willalso fly a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet from a French airbase in Paris. Singh is on a three-day visit to Paris, primarily to receive the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets today when Dussehra is coinciding with the foundation day of the Indian Air Force. READ MORE

Pak PM on a 2-day visit to China

Pakistan Prime Minister begins his two-day visit to China during which he would meet the country's top leadership, including President Xi Jinping, and discuss issues of regional and bilateral significance. Khan's visit to China acquires significance as it comes days ahead of President Xi's planned high-profile visit to India to take part in the 2nd informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mamallapuram near Chennai next week. READ MORE