Top events today: Rythu Bharosa scheme launch, World Student's Day, & more

Andhra farmers to get Rs 12,500 each from today

Farmers in Andhra Pradesh will get annual financial support of Rs 12,500 each as the new YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the state has decided to implement the "Rythu Bharosa" scheme from October.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the scheme, which would come into effect from October 15, will cost the state exchequer Rs 13,125 crore. Read more

Today is the birth anniversary of former president Every year, the United Nations celebrates the day as World Students' Day.

Last day for PSUs to clear vendor dues

The government on September 28 had set October 15 as the deadline for central PSUs to clear overdue payments to vendors and contractors as it looks to lift economic growth from six-year low by boosting expenditure.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said state-owned companies have also been asked to set up a portal by October 15 where service providers, vendors and contractors can track bills and payments so that liquidity crunch is mitigated. Read more

NCLAT to hear Shapoorji Pallonji's plea on Korba West Power

Construction to shipping conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group has approached the NCLAT against a judgment of Ahmedabad Bench of NCLT approving a resolution plan that gave no funds to the company. The NCLAT will hear the case today. Read more

Google may announce Pixel Buds 2

Google is reportedly going to launch a brand new version of its Pixel Buds earphones "Pixel Buds 2" at the Made by Google 2019 event.

NIT Srinagar to reopen

The Ministry of Human Resource Development had on September 28 said that the Institute of Technology (NIT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar will reopen on October 15. Read more

Ban on diesel gensets in NCR towns

The Graded Response Action Plan, which comes into affect in Delhi from today, will include a ban on diesel generator sets not only in Delhi but in certain NCR towns as well.