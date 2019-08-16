Top events today: UNSC meet on Kashmir, SC hearing on Article 370 and more

UNSC to meet on India's moves in Kashmir

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a rare meeting on Kashmir after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, sparking a row with Pakistan, according to reports.

The meeting will take place behind closed doors on Friday morning.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the petitions posing legal challenges to the Centre's decision to scrap provisions of which abrogated special status to Jammu and Kashmir and subsequent measures putting restrictions on the working of media in the region.

Amit Shah to address 'Astha Rally' in Haryana's Jind

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Friday address a grand public rally in Haryana's Jind district.

The "Astha Rally" assumes significance as it is happening following the announcement of dates for the Haryana assembly elections.

SC to decide on shifting Unnao rape survivor to Delhi

The Supreme Court has fixed Friday to decide on the issue of transferring the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week, to Delhi for better medical care.