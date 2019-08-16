JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

UN Security Council to meet on Friday on India's moves in Kashmir
Business Standard

Top events today: UNSC meet on Kashmir, SC hearing on Article 370 and more

From Amit Shah to address rally in Haryana to Andhra Bank slashing 25 bps today onwards, Business Standard brings you top events of the day

BS Web Team 

Supreme Court
Photo: Aashish Aryan

UNSC to meet on India's moves in Kashmir

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a rare meeting on Kashmir after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, sparking a row with Pakistan, according to reports.

The meeting will take place behind closed doors on Friday morning.

SC to hear petitions against Article 370 revocation

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the petitions posing legal challenges to the Centre's decision to scrap provisions of Article 370 which abrogated special status to Jammu and Kashmir and subsequent measures putting restrictions on the working of media in the region.

Amit Shah to address 'Astha Rally' in Haryana's Jind

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Friday address a grand public rally in Haryana's Jind district.

The "Astha Rally" assumes significance as it is happening following the announcement of dates for the Haryana assembly elections.

SC to decide on shifting Unnao rape survivor to Delhi

The Supreme Court has fixed Friday to decide on the issue of transferring the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week, to Delhi for better medical care.
First Published: Fri, August 16 2019. 07:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU