Top events today: SC to hear pleas against CAA, GST Council meet, and more

SC to hear pleas against Citizenship Act

The Supreme Court will hear the petitions of Congress and erstwhile Maharaja of Tripura against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Act provides citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. Read more

The meeting scheduled to be held on December 18 is likely to deliberate on raising cess on some more products to meet the growing need of compensation among other issues. Read more

India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Washington

India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue is scheduled to take place in Washington, where the two countries are likely to exchange views on salient regional and global issues.

US State Department will be hosting the second annual US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Wednesday, led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper with their Indian counterparts, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh. Read more

New SC bench to hear convict's review plea in Nirbhaya case

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear plea of a convict seeking review of the court's earlier judgment upholding his death penalty in the Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case. Read more

NITI Aayog to discuss Medical Devices Bill with stakeholders

As the Medical Devices Bill is in the works, government think tank NITI Aayog has called for an industry stakeholders' meeting this week to discuss the finer prints. Among other things, the draft legislation also proposes to have a separate regulator for medical devices as well as having provisions for patient compensation in case of faulty medical devices and implants. Read more

Assam govt employees to stop work

Employees of the Assam government Saturday announced that they will stop work on December 18 in protest against the amended

Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) President Basab Kalita told PTI that all employees of the state government across Assam will not attend offices on December 18. Read more

NCLAT verdict over Mistry's removal as Tata Group Chairman

The Company Law Appellate Tribunal will pronounce its judgement over the petition moved by former Tata group Chairman Cyrus P Mistry and the two investment firms challenging his removal from the group. Read more

Trump impeachment vote

US lawmakers will take a historic and highly anticipated vote on impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the leading Democrat in Congress said. Read more