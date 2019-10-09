Top events today: Shah's Haryana rallies, Karnataka Congress meet, and more

to address rallies in Haryana

Union Home Minister and BJP president will address four rallies for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections. The rallies are scheduled to be held in Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani and Rohtak districts.

The BJP has 48 members in the outgoing assembly. It has set a target of winning 75-plus seats in the 90-member House.

Haryana will go to polls on October 21. Counting of votes will be held on October 24. Read more

Karnataka Congress to hold legislature party meeting

Congress in Karnataka would hold its legislature party meeting to strategise its action-plan for the upcoming legislative session, even as the race to the post of Leader of Opposition in the state assembly intensified from within. Read more

Delhi HC to hear CBI's plea seeking more time to probe Rakesh Asthana

The Delhi High Court is slated to hear a fresh application filed by the CBI seeking more time to probe charges against its officials Rakesh Asthana and Devender Kumar. Read more



to address CEOs of leading French defense industry enterprises

Defence Minister is scheduled to address CEOs representing leading French defense industry enterprises as part of his three-day official trip to France.

As part of a wider ‘Make in India’ message, Singh is likely to invite them to participate in the DefExpo to be held in Lucknow from February 5 to 8 next year. Read more

Former PMC Bank chairman Waryam Singh's detention ends

Detention of Waryam Singh, a former chairman of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank arrested in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam at the bank, ends today. Read more

Redmi 8, One Macro launch

is set to launch Redmi 8. In a Twitter posts, Redmi revealed that the Redmi 8 will bring a big battery to support video binging or playing games for hours on the go, and improved cameras.

One Macro will also be unvieled today. A teaser on Flipkart lays special emphasis on the phone's macro photography prowess, and also adds that the phone's cameras will allow quick focussing.