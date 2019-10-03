Top events today: Shah to flag off Vande Bharat Express, loan mela, & more

to flag off Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express

Union Home Minister will flag off the at the New Delhi Railway Station.

The event will take place at 9 am, read a post on the official Twitter handle of Home Minister's Office.

Banks to hold first phase of 'loan mela'

The first phase of 'Loan Mela', an outreach programme for providing credit to retail customers and MSMEs, will begin from Thursday across 250 districts across the country to meet demand during the festival period.

During the four days beginning October 3, loans will be sanctioned for retail, agriculture, vehicle, home, MSME, education and personal categories on the spot.

Govt to launch Bharat-22 ETF's 4th tranche

The government will launch the fourth installment of Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on Thursday, which is expected to help the exchequer garner up to Rs 8,000 crore from investors.

The issue will open for anchor investors on Thursday and for other institutional and retail investors, the next day.

October 3 remains the deadline for Maradu flat owners to vacate their flats in four illegal apartment complexes in Kochi as the Kerala government has rejected thier demand for more time.

All schools may reopen in Kashmir

The administration had directed officials to ensure that all schools in the Valley reopen by Thursday after remaining closed for nearly two months following abrogation of special status to the state.

Court to pass order on bail plea of lobbyist Deepak Talwar

A Delhi court will pronounce order on the bail application of corporate lobbyist who has been charge sheeted in connection with an aviation scam which allegedly led to losses for Air India.