Top events today: Shah to flag off Vande Bharat Express, loan mela, & more

Amit Shah to flag off Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the Vande Bharat Express at the New Delhi Railway Station.
The event will take place at 9 am, read a post on the official Twitter handle of Home Minister's Office. Read more
Banks to hold first phase of 'loan mela'
The first phase of 'Loan Mela', an outreach programme for providing credit to retail customers and MSMEs, will begin from Thursday across 250 districts across the country to meet demand during the festival period.
During the four days beginning October 3, loans will be sanctioned for retail, agriculture, vehicle, home, MSME, education and personal categories on the spot. Read more
Govt to launch Bharat-22 ETF's 4th tranche
The government will launch the fourth installment of Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on Thursday, which is expected to help the exchequer garner up to Rs 8,000 crore from investors.
The issue will open for anchor investors on Thursday and for other institutional and retail investors, the next day. Read moreDeadline for Maradu flat owners to leave the place
October 3 remains the deadline for Maradu flat owners to vacate their flats in four illegal apartment complexes in Kochi as the Kerala government has rejected thier demand for more time. Read more
All schools may reopen in Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir administration had directed officials to ensure that all schools in the Valley reopen by Thursday after remaining closed for nearly two months following abrogation of special status to the state. Read more
Court to pass order on bail plea of lobbyist Deepak Talwar
A Delhi court will pronounce order on the bail application of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar who has been charge sheeted in connection with an aviation scam which allegedly led to losses for Air India. Read more
