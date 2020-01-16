Top events today: Union decides on JNU fees, BJP's Delhi polls list, & more

1. Administrator of DHFL meets lenders today to take stock of their claims

The Reserve Bank of India-appointed administrator is set to meet lenders to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Thursday to take stock of claims made by them. Lenders comprising banks, bondholders, including retail bondholders, and employees are said to have submitted claims totalling Rs 87,905 crore. The meeting will also discuss the resolution plan and evaluate the possibility of restarting lending operations. Read more

2. to take final call on movement against fee hike today

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) will take a final call on the future course of action as regards its movement against a recent hostel fee hike today. The has been observing a registration boycott over the issue, while the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) is on a "non-cooperation" mode with the administration, which has led to a stalemate in the university. Read more

3. Delhi elections 2020: BJP CEC to finalise candidates today

The BJP's central election committee will meet Thursday to finalise the party's candidates for Delhi assembly polls. The committee includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah besides other senior leaders of the party. Read more

4. Fodder scam case: Lalu Yadav to be produced before special CBI court today

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav will be produced before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court today in connection with a fodder scam case.

He is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Read more

5. EU foreign minister to give valedictory speech at Raisina Dialogue today

EU foreign policy chief minister Josep Borrell Fontelles will give a valedictory speech at Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi, the annual mega-event that will witness the participation of dignitaries from over 100 countries across the globe. He will meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh before attending the Dialogue which is all set to begin today and will focus on geopolitics and geoeconomics. Read more

6. Priyanka Gandhi to visit UP today

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Uttar Pradesh from January 16 to 19 for a training camp for all district and city presidents of the state's party unit. She is likely to head the camp, which will be held at Raebareli Bhumeau Guest House. Read more