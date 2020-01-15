JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Delhi Assembly Election » News

Delhi polls: AAP announces candidates for all seats, drops 15 sitting MLAs
Business Standard

Delhi Assembly elections: BJP CEC to finalise candidates on Thursday

The BJP had won only three assembly seats in the previous assembly elections while AAP won in 67.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

modi, amit shah, bjp

The BJP's central election committee is likely to meet on Thursday to finalise the party's candidates for Delhi assembly polls, sources said on Wednesday.

The committee includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah besides other senior leaders of the party.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had on Tuesday named all its candidates for the 70-member Delhi assembly polls, scheduled for February 8.

The BJP had won only three assembly seats in the previous assembly elections while AAP won in 67.
First Published: Wed, January 15 2020. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU