Top events today: US-China to sign trade deal, Bezos in India, and more

US-China to finalise preliminary trade deal

The first phase of a US-China trade agreement will be fully enforceable, including a pledge by China to refrain from manipulating its currency, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. Documents about the trade deal would be released on Wednesday, when US President Donald Trump is due to sign the agreement with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at a ceremony at the White House. Read more... expected to meet PM Narendra Modi The billionaire e-commerce magnate Jeff Bezos, who is on a three-day visit to India, is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will attend a company event in New Delhi and is also likely to meet senior government officials. Read more...

Paswan to release gold jewellery, artefact hallmarking notification Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan announced that notification to make and artefacts mandatory will be issued on Wednesday. The announcement was made a month ago but the industry was waiting for the notification. Read more...

US House to vote on sending Trump impeachment articles to Senate

The House of Representatives would vote on Wednesday to send to the US Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, lawmakers from the opposition Democratic party said. Read more... Bail plea hearing of Bhim Army Chief leader Chandrashekhar Azad While hearing the bail plea of Bhim Army Chief leader Chandrashekhar Azad, who was arrested by the Delhi police from the Jama Masjid area during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest last year, Delhi's Tis Hazari Sessions Judge yesterday asked the state to produce FIRs registered against Bhim Army chief in Saharanpur and posted the matter of bail plea on Wednesday. Read more... Edelweiss Financial Services asked to appear before ED