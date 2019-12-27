Top events: UP on high alert, MiG-27 last sortie, Shah in Shimla, and more

All districts in Uttar Pradesh on high alert ahead of Friday prayers





All districts in Uttar Pradesh have been put on high alert ahead of the Friday prayers on December 27 in the backdrop of ongoing protests against the amended citizenship Act. Security has been beefed up and patrolling intensified in Uttar Pradesh to ensure peace ahead of the Friday prayers, keeping in mind the widespread violence that hit the state last week during protests against the amended citizenship law. As a precautionary measure, internet services were suspended again in Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli. Read more...

IAF's MiG-27 to take to skies one last time on Friday



The MiG-27, which proved to be an "ace attacker" during the 1999 Kargil War, will roar through the skies for one last time on Friday after serving the IAF for over three decades. The swing-wing fighter has been the backbone of ground-attack fleet of the Air Force for several decades and the IAF will bid adieu to its squadron of seven aircraft from Jodhpur Air Base. The IAF also tweeted about MiG-27's last sortie on Friday. Read more...



Rahul Gandhi to inaugurate three-day Tribal Fest in Chhattisgarh on Dec 27





Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate a three-day national-level tribal dance festival in Raipur, which is scheduled to be held from December 27 to 29. The event, which is being organised to preserve and promote tribal folk art, will be held at science college grounds. Several senior Congress leaders are expected to attend the event. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will preside over the function. Read more...



Pilgrimage at Sabarimala to end Friday, Ayyappa temple rakes in Rs 156 cr





The first leg of the 41-day annual pilgrim season of the famous Lord Ayyappa temple here comes to a close on Friday with the auspicious Mandala puja sans any protest over the women's entry issue unlike the turbulence witnessed last year. The peaceful atmosphere saw a surge in the pilgrims inflow after the season commenced on November 16, resulting in revenue collections of over Rs 156 crore so far compared to the Rs 105.29 crore in the corresponding period in 2018. Read more...



Amit Shah to address rally in Shimla

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday will address a public rally in Shimla to commemorate BJP's second year in power in the state. He will also be the chief guest at the '1st Ground Breaking Ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors' Meet- 2019. Read more...



Andhra Pradesh cabinet meet on capital issue on Friday





Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will hold a crucial meeting here on Friday to likely decide the fate of the state capital in the backdrop of the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy governments plan to relocate it. The cabinet will deliberate on the recommendations of the experts committee which went into the issue and take a decision on the location of the state capital, according to Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana. Read more...