Top headines: RBI on corporate bonds; December qtr auto sales slip

RBI proposes adding corporate bonds in banks' HTM category

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed allowing banks to keep corporate bonds, or even equity shares of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures in the held-to-maturity category (HTM) of their investment books.





Chip crunch, pandemic, high costs drag Dec qtr to multi-year low



Sales of automobiles across all segments in India, the world's fifth-largest market, hit a multi-year low in the December quarter owing to pandemic-induced factors, which disrupted both supply and demand. A persistent increase in raw material costs, coupled with safety and emission regulations, jacked up vehicle prices, particularly hitting those at the entry level of the market, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) said on Friday.

Offline retailers of consumer goods hit by third wave of Covid-19

Offline retailers of consumer durables, packaged goods, and two-wheelers have been hit hard by the third wave of Covid-19, even as e-commerce companies are laughing all the way to the bank.



firms go all out to ensure last-mile delivery amid third Covid wave

As Covid-19 infections surge once again, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are prepping to make sure last-mile delivery of stocks to retailers carries on unhindered even if their sales staff fall ill.

India getting warmer, hotter: 2021 fifth warmest year since 1901, says IMD

India is getting hotter. The latest annual report on the country's climate by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that 2021 was not only the fifth warmest year since 1901, but that the last decade, 2012- 2021, was also the warmest on record.