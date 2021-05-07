Top headlines: HDFC Q4 net rises; Pfizer seeks full US approval for vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Latest News LIVE: Cabinet approves revised guidelines for DTH services
Top headlines: India entry into global bond indices put off, SMS rules held
Latest News LIVE updates: Six killed in mine accident in Meghalaya
LIVE: Red Fort incident planned by BJP, says Kejriwal at farmers' rally
Top headlines: Govt to privatise profit-making PSUs, Wipro to buy Capco
-
SC refuses to interfere in construction of Central Vista amid Covid
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea against deferment of hearing on a PIL seeking direction to halt construction activity at the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project during the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic but gave liberty to petitioners to approach the Delhi High Court for urgent listing of the matter. The apex court was hearing the appeal against the May 4 order of the high court which had listed the PIL for hearing on May 17 saying it wants to first go through what the Supreme Court has deliberated in its judgement of January 5, giving a go ahead to the ambitious project. Read here
HDFC consolidated net profit up 31%
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday reported a 31 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,669 crore for the last quarter of the financial year ended March 2021. Total income on the consolidated basis more than doubled to Rs 35,754 crore in January-March period of 2020-21, as against Rs 16,632 crore in same period of 2019-20, HDFC said in a regulatory filing. Read here
RBI asks banks to on-lend to healthcare cos in 30 days
The RBI on Friday asked the banks seeking funding from the special Rs 50,000-crore on-tap liquidity window to on-lend money to the healthcare service providers within 30 days of availing the credit facility. Earlier this week, the RBI had decided to open an on-tap liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore with tenures of up to three years at the repo rate till March 31, 2022, to boost liquidity for ramping up Covid-19-related healthcare infrastructure and services. Read here
Pfizer seeks full US approval for vaccine
Pfizer Inc. and its partner BioNTech SE have asked U.S. regulators for full approval of their Covid-19 vaccine, a milestone in their effort to make the shot a sustainable revenue source that goes well beyond its current standing as an emergency product. On Friday, the companies became the first vaccine makers to submit a biologics license application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU