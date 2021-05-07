Banks using own funds for Covid-19 loans can take reverse repo rate benefit

The today said deploying their own resources to lend for enhancing Covid-19 health Infrastructure will also get to park surplus funds (up to the size of the Covid loan book) in the reverse repo window at rate 25 bps lower than the

These will continue to be classified under Priority Sector Lending (PSL) till repayment/maturity, whichever is earlier. may deliver these to borrowers directly or through intermediary financial entities regulated by the

On May 5, governor Shaktikanta Das announced open an on-tap liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore with tenures of up to three years at the till March 31, 2022. The scheme aims to boost provision of immediate liquidity for ramping up Covid-related and services in the country.

using on-tap Rs 50,000 crore liquidity window to Covid-19 health infrastructure should deploy money within 30 days from the date of availing the fund, said in a communication to banks.

There is no tenure restriction on lending by banks under the scheme. However, lenders will have to ensure the amount borrowed from RBI is always backed by to the specified segments.

Requests from banks desirous of availing funds from the will be subject to availability as on the date of application. The funds cannot be guaranteed in case the total amount of Rs 50,000 crore is already, RBI said in communication to Banks.

If a bank places multiple requests during the week, all requests will be aggregated, and a single repo contract will be created on the date of operation.

In case the requested amount exceeds the remaining amount under the scheme on the date of operation, the remaining amount will be distributed on a pro-rata basis among all the eligible requests, RBI added.